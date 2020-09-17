POLICE are appealing for information after a van was stolen in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say a white Ford Transit van was stolen in North Street in Flixton near Scarborough just before 1am on Wednesday, September 16.
A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone who may have been seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time or anyone who has seen the van after the event and is able to provide a description of the driver.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email 000857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200162339.