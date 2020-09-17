Business owners from York have been featured in a unique voluntary project celebrating female entrepreneurs.

Lindsay Banks, 39, was one of 11 York women selected from thousands of applicants to take part in #SheCan365, which told the stories of 365 female entrepreneurs over 365 consecutive days in exactly 365 words.

The original website has since received a Best Blog nomination from the Single Mums Business Network Awards 2020, as well as being turned into a book following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Lindsay, who is an intuitive energy healer and author, said she was honoured to have been featured.

“Since I founded my spiritual business in 2014 there has been so much to celebrate, including my first book, A Gentle Hug for the Soul, winning a national award and launching my event, The Spiritual Journey back in March. I have also learned some big lessons, such as the importance of collaborating with others. I hope telling my story will inspire all future female entrepreneurs, empowering them for success.”

The #SheCan365 project began when multi-award-winning online marketing specialist Helen Pritchard challenged former journalists Michelle and Christian Ewen to publish a new, inspiring story online every day for a year.

Within 48 hours, Helen financed and built the #SheCan365 website in her capacity as host and the project officially launched on International Women’s Day 2019.

“From the thousands of female business owners who came forward, we chose an inclusive, diverse range of women at every stage of the business journey ,from start-ups to seven-figure ventures,” said Michelle, who is co-director of Write on Time Ltd.

“Every contributor gave their time freely, discussing how they pursued their passion and purpose whilst managing everything from health and fertility issues to family life, identity crises and financial battles. The universal theme that emerged was one of resilience.”

In response to demand, the #SheCan365 team raised more than £9,500 through crowdfunding to publish the whole collection of stories in a coffee table-style book. They are also supporting CoppaFeel! – a national breast cancer awareness charity.

“The #SheCan365 book is about the nature of women who commit to showing up every single day, 365 days a year – and what can be achieved when success is a decision,” said Helen.