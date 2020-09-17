A new cheating map reveals that more than 11,000 people in York are having an affair.

The map, created by UK affairs dating website Illicit Encounters, shows there has been an increase in people having affairs in York despite the Covid crisis.

The figures rose to 11,275 this year from 10,329 last year and the website claims the main reason for the rise is ‘lockdown cabin fever’ as people who are unhappy with their partner are now seeking an affair after becoming fed-up being stuck at home.

Illicit Encounters spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “This is due to lockdown cabin fever - increasing numbers of people have become fed-up with their partners after being stuck together at home for most of this year and even denied a summer holiday in many cases.”

She added that the ‘Covid fear factor’ decreased at the start of summer as pubs reopened.

“People started dating again and cheating numbers surged as lots of new relationships were forged.”

The figures are based on Illicit Encounters’ own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Unsurprisingly London has the highest number of people subscribed to the website with a whopping 151,409 people having affairs in the area.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

To find the figure for any postcode click here.