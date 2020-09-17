A MOTHER whose 27-year-old son was killed in motorcycle crash in North Yorkshire has raised funds for a volunteer blood transport service.

Gill Hudson from Cawood lost her son, Mike, in a tragic motorbike accident at the age of just 27 on Sunday, March 22 this year in a single vehicle collision in Carlton near Selby.

Gill has been a community fundraiser in her village for many years, organising and contributing to projects like Cawood Community Caring, a transport and befriending service for elderly residents, and Cawood Christmas Hampers, that are delivered to villagers.

Now she has joined forces with friends and family to raise funds for the volunteer-led Yorkshire Blood Bike Service after members of the local biker community held a special memorial ride through Cawood in honour of Mike.

Gill said: “I only learnt of the marvellous voluntary work of the Whiteknights following Mike’s death.

"You’re all heroes and the public need to hear more about you.

"Thank you for what you do.”

The Whiteknights are just one of many charities that provide an out-of-hours blood transport service for hospitals across the country to assist when they are needed most.

They are governed and overseen by the Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes NABB who share our mission to provide reliable, free and high quality provision to NHS trusts and hospices throughout the UK.

A spokesman for the Whiteknights said: "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the family and friends of the late Mike Hudson who have raised funds for our charity."

Learn more about how you can help the transportation service, which is free of charge to the NHS, provided by Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes at www.whiteknights.org.uk or follow the charity at Facebook.com/yorkshirebloodbikes.