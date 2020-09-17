A NORTH Yorkshire man has died following an incident on a river in Norfolk.
Officers were called just after 2pm on Tuesday to assist the ambulance service and coastguard after reports a man was injured on the River Bure at Clink Hill, West Caister, Norfolk Constabulary said.
The man, who was aged in his 20s and from North Yorkshire, was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries, the force said, adding that he was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital where, sadly, he died.
Officers attended the scene along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard, RNLI and the East of England Ambulance Service.
The Coroner's office and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed. Norfolk Police is liasing with the MAIB regarding a joint investigation.
