A PHARMACY in York aims to offer the “safest space” for receiving a flu jab in the city.

Monkbar Pharmacy, on Goodramgate, is set to undergo a refit, with work scheduled to start on Friday evening.

A new Covid-safe consultation room will be created as part of the works.

Customers are encouraged to avoid the pharmacy this weekend, although the shop will remain open for those who urgently need to use it.

The new consultation room will be finished in time for the pharmacy's first flu jabs to be administered on Tuesday with the rest of the works being completed throughout the following week.

Vikki Furneaux, manager of the pharmacy, said: "We aim to have the safest space for receiving an NHS or private flu jab in the city.

"The process will be paper free with staff on hand to help anyone who finds technology difficult. This, along with a screen in the new clinic room and plenty of cleaning will help us to keep everyone safe.

"If you are vulnerable but nervous about going to get your free NHS flu jab then please trust us to keep you as safe as possible. You might be lucky enough to get a walk-in appointment but spaces are filling up fast so it's best to book ahead via our website."

The works are part of a significant investment that the shop is making into the premises and branding of the business alongside launching a whole raft of new specialist services which make prescription strength medicines, for a wide variety of medical conditions and minor infections, available from its specialist pharmacists without the need to see a doctor.

The pharmacy is also overhauling its website to allow online booking, provide more information and also to introduce new video consultations where possible for those who prefer this.