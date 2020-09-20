WHO remembers going for a Wimpy in York?

Yes, before McDonald's and Burger King, fast food lovers flocked to York's Wimpy Bars for their fill of burgers, fries and shakes.

York had two Wimpy Bars - firstly in Low Ousegate and a second in Davygate.

We've searched our archive to find some cracking pictures from back in the day.

One shows some Wimpy staff photographed outside Wimpy in the Davygate Centre during a dispute in the 1980s.

Are you in this photo? Or do you recognise anyone from the photo?

Other photos show the exterior of the cafe in the Davygate arcade and its staff showing off one of its burgers.

Many readers will remember family trips to Wimpy and even celebration meals out there. Ruby Florence Lea shared a photo of her daughter's birthday party at Wimpy in York with her daughter standing next to the store's mascot - Mr Wimpy, modelled on the beefeaters at the Tower of London.

Birthday treat at Wimpy in York

Wimpy was an international chain which began in the US in the 1930s and arrived in the UK in 1954. There are still a few in existence in the UK.

Thanks to Press reader Chris Birdsall who posted an old menu from Wimpy on our new Facebook group Why We Love York - Memories, we can see what its fans used to love.

Under the slogan "Wimpy - the world wide symbol of eating pleasure", diners could tuck into a range of brunches, grills, burgers, fries and sundaes, milkshakes and floats.

The prices will raise an eyebrow too! A special mixed grill was only 42p; a cheeseburger 21p; and Shanty the golden fish portion was just 12½p (remember half pennies?!) A soft ice cream was 9p and a plain old coffee was 8p. People remember the coffee being served in a glass cup.

An old menu from the Wimpy Bar

What are your memories of Wimpy and what did you used to order. Perhaps you worked there.

We would love to see your photos and hear your stories.