YORK medical group says that staff absences caused by the difficulties in accessing Covid-19 tests are ‘severely impacting’ its clinical services.
Priory Medical Group, which runs nine GP surgeries across the city, said in a statement on its website on Wednesday: “Due to local Covid testing difficulties, staff absence relating to self-isolation is now severely impacting on our clinical services."
It is thought Priory Medical Centre, Rawcliffe Surgery, Clementhorpe Health Centre, Lavender Grove Surgery, Heworth Green Surgery, Fulford Surgery, Park View Surgery, Tang Hall Lane Surgery, and Victoria Way Surgery are affected.
It added: “We apologise to our patients for any appointments that have been cancelled in relation to this.
“We have escalated our concerns to NHS Vale of York CCG and will keep you updated.”
The group added: “We are doing what we can to continue to provide a safe service.
“We ask that our patients are understanding if an appointment gets changed. We hope the swabbing backlog is cleared soon.”
It comes after the government announced that coronavirus tests in England will be rationed as it struggles to get to grips with soaring demand.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said an updated prioritisation list would set out who will be at the front of the queue.
This will prioritise NHS patients, staff, care homes and key workers – especially teachers – as the government grapples with a surge in demand.
Meanwhile, almost two million people in north-east England are expected to face local restrictions as coronavirus cases rise.
Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas are in discussions to get the measures.