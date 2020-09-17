POLICE have issued a warning to parents after being called out to several incidents involving children in York.
Officers responded to a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the Foxwood area, Acomb, on Tuesday night.
On Twitter, NYP York South said: “Were your children in this area? If you are allowing your children out tonight please be aware that the new ‘Rule of Six’ also applies to children.
“It’s not just our responsibility to tackle ASB. Please make sure you know where your children are and who they are with.
“The team will be patrolling the area and if your child is seen to be involved in ASB we will be sending you a letter to inform you.
