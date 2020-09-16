EIGHT new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in six days in the Tang Hall area of York - and another six cases in Tadcaster.
Public Health England figures for the period September 6-12 show where the clusters of new cases have occurred in localised areas as the numbers continue to rise sharply across the country.
In the City of York Council area, there were eight in Tang Hall, six in Heworth North and Stockton, five in Haxby and four in South Bank and Dringhouses, York city centre, Holgate West, and Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood.
There were three cases confirmed in New Earswick, Clifton West and Skelton, and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe.
Other areas in York are described as having 0-2 cases confirmed over the period.
PHE says six cases were confirmed in Tadcaster, three in Easingwold and Stillington and five in Linton, Tollerton and Raskelf.
The figures came as it emerged that a further nine people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the City of York Council area, taking the total number to 1,070.
