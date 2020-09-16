POLICE are investigating an arson at an industrial unit in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the fire happened sometime between Tuesday, September 1 and Monday, September 7 after someone climbed on the roof of an industrial unit off Carr Lane in Barlby before setting a fire causing damage to the roof.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email deborah.worth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Deborah Worth."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200156698
Comments are closed on this article.