A TEACHER from York is among the best in her profession in the country.

Jacqueline (Jack) Bream, a teacher at Huntington School has won the Silver Award in The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School.

Jack is one of just 76 silver award winners across the country and was given the accolade for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with.

She is now in the running for one of just 14 gold awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Huntington head, John Tomsett, said: "The decision to nominate Jack was mine alone. In 17 years of secondary school headship, I have never made a nomination; Jack is my exception because she is a remarkable teacher. I am not alone in thinking this: John McGee, one of Jack’s previous head teachers, says, “in 37 years of teaching she is the most impressive colleague I have worked with.”

"We work in a profession where sometimes it is the ones who shout the loudest and proclaim their brilliance that are labelled as superlative. Jack epitomises all that we should aspire to as teachers: integrity, tolerance, kindness, professionalism and an unrelenting belief in our pupils. She represents a core of teachers who deliver great lessons, day-in, day-out; week-in, week-out; year-in, year-out, without craving praise and publicity.

"It has been difficult to persuade Jack that we should pursue this nomination, but her success is thoroughly deserved. As one of her Year 8 students said: 'I aspire to be like her when I’m older…she is such an amazing teacher, and an amazing person, inside and out'."

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with. This year marks its 22nd year of celebrating, award-winning teachers, teaching assistants, headteachers and lecturers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers. They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.

“Children know it too, if they didn’t before. So many missed their teachers as well as their friends. We all honour them today. Let’s now praise them, wish them well and above all, thank them.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to all of our Silver Award winners for their commitment, dedication and passion for their work. Despite the incredible challenges they have faced over the past few months, school staff have risen to the occasion time and again.

“It is so important to recognise and celebrate teachers, teaching assistants and lecturers for the impact they have on our young people every year, and that is why Pearson is delighted to support these Awards.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “My warmest congratulations go to all this year’s silver award winners. They should be proud to receive this recognition of their commitment to the profession, and the outstanding education and guidance they provide for their students.

“Teachers and school staff up and down the country consistently go above and beyond for their students, and this is especially true over the past few months. It is down to their hard work that schools have been able to open their gates to all pupils again for the start of the new term, and I cannot say thank you enough for everything they have done.”