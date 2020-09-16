Fashion retailer Joseph will be opening a new store in York later this month.
The retailer, known for its contemporary, sophisticated styles, will be opening at the York Designer Outlet on September 24.
The retailer says customers will be able to buy a range of ready-to-wear men's and women's styles at discounts of up to 60 per cent off RRP.
Customers who visit the store during its opening weekend will also qualify for a further 20 per cent off.
“We’re thrilled to be introducing Joseph to the Designer Outlet in York," said Outlet manager Paul Tyler. "Known for its strong core of luxury essentials, Joseph has an impressive reputation which will appeal to our stylish and discerning guests."