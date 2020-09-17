HOMELESS people, architects and designers are coming together for a unique experiment to create a blueprint for transition accommodation within York.

A Place for Me, a highlight of the upcoming York Design Week, is a new project placing people who have experienced homelessness at the heart of the creative design and planning process.

Together they will reimagine emergency shelters, temporary accommodation and supported housing during the week-long festival, with the results then shared for others to build upon.

York Design Week returns for its second year, from October 26 to November 1, with 70 events which aim to help shape the city’s future.

The programme will include Covid-secure in-person events, themed hubs across the city throughout the week and online workshops, seminars and talks.

Co-founder Rebecca Carr, of Kaizen Arts Agency, said: “We want to see York’s citizens take control of their local environment and communities to help shape the city they want to live in. York Design Week is one of those opportunities for people to start making their mark.”

Other events include Drawsome x Young Thugs x Skint on Saturday, October 31, when York recording studio, Young Thugs, will share how they went from being a grassroots organisation to a partner label with EMI, culminating in signing York band, Bull, to the global label.

Owen Turner, managing director of United by Design, added: “As a group, we are committed to doing our part to realise the vision of York receiving Zero Carbon City status by 2030, and to do this we need to design a city fit for the future.”

He said the final Wild Weekend on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, involving SEED, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Wild Streets, would show ways to reduce carbon emissions and increase biodiversity, while being creative. People will learn about no-dig gardening, beekeeping, growing houses, edible cities and designing with nature.

Participants will also be invited to roll up their sleeves at a special dome in York Museum Gardens, online and through a nature and design exhibition trail.

Another highlight will be the How to Be More Pirate! event on Thursday, October 29.

Presented by Sam Conniff, author of Be More Pirate, this is an interactive and immersive experience that will showcase how innovation is driven by ordinary people.

Challenging the cliched image of peg legs and parrots, explore what we can learn from the golden age of piracy in an age where rule-breaking is now the most socially responsible thing to do.

Full information on social distancing measures, and the full programme visit www.yorkdesignweek.com