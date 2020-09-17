As residents of Lowther Street, we were deeply disappointed to see the petition against the road closures in The Groves.
These trials are the result of two years’ consultation with residents, and reflect the wishes of the vast majority. Results so far have been extremely positive for those who live, work and attend school in The Groves.
By removing the choking rat-run traffic from the area, the air quality has improved, the streets are calmer and safer to walk around, and the sense of community has been much enhanced. It is also interesting to note that Lord Mayor’s Walk is in fact dealing perfectly well with the increased levels of traffic.
Dr. Duthie & Dr. Power, Lowther Street, York
