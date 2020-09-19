Earlier this week (Monday 14th), the government banned social gatherings of more than six people.

This law applies to meetings at indoor and outdoor spaces and If you break this law you could receive a £100 fine.

However, there are some exemptions to the rule and you can still attend some activities and venues with five other people.



While you can’t play a spontaneous game of five-a-side football with your mates, you can take part in “organised” indoor and outdoor sports.

While we still need to be mindful of social distancing and make sure we stick to the new rule of six, it doesn’t mean we have to be stuck indoors all day.

There are plenty of things you can do in York this weekend with six people or less- here are just five activities to spark your imagination:

Escape from a room

If you want to challenge your brain and try something a little different, then you should definitely book an escape room.

This activity sees you exploring the space and solving puzzles in order to escape from the themed room you have been placed in.

Locked In Games is one York venue which will bring out your inner detective skills.

They have three room themes in the York venue: the spooky Boneyard Cemetery, the light-hearted Caught in the Act and the fast-paced Rags to Riches.

Best of all, these games are designed for 2-6 players which is in accordance with government guidelines.

Prices range from £17-£102 per hour, depending on how many players there are and which theme you choose.

Book your tickets online.

Go on a ghost tour

With Halloween just around the corner, York’s Ghost Bus Tour is the perfect activity to do with five of your mates.

This event is described as a “horror-comedy show on wheels” which takes you on a tour around York, stopping off at some of the city's top attractions.

Even if you’re a York resident, you’re unlikely to have toured around the city like this before.

You can book your event online- prices range from £12-£16 depending on your age.

Try a different kind of exercise

The new law doesn’t mean you have to exercise alone.

According to the government, "organised” indoor and outdoor sports, physical activity and exercise classes are exempt from the rule.

However, you must not gather in groups of more than six before and after the activity or use these events as a chance to meet up in larger groups.

Instead of going to the gym for another HIIT class, why don’t you try an exercise that is out of your comfort zone?

Rock climbing is a unique activity you should definitely try if you haven’t before.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, the Red Goat Climbing company will welcome you through their doors.

All pre-booked two hour sessions will cost £7.50.

Go to the pub

Pub-goers can rejoice as pubs can remain open under the new law- but you will have to choose just five of your mates to meet up with.



Instead of popping to your regular boozer, why don’t you try somewhere a little different this weekend?

Evil Eye bar and shop is a unique place York with rave reviews on Tripadvisor.

One person had high praise for their cocktails and said they served “the best Manhattan in town”.



Ian Loftus, owner of the pub, said the rule of six has been in place since pubs re-opened so there has been no change in their policy.



He added:"Our pubs are focused on safety for all. Tables are spaced and we operate at a 50% reduced capacity.



"All staff wear face coverings and the bars are screened off, we operate table service and have an app."



He added: "The businesses operated throughout lockdown and is ready if this happens again."



Try your hand at shooting

Grab five of your friends and sharpen your aim at the Yorkshire Activity Centre in York, where you can try air rifle shooting.

The sessions are tailored to beginners- importantly, shooting experts are at hand to teach you how to shoot and use the scope.

If you are interested in this event, it costs £28 per person and requires a minimum booking of two people.

A family of five can enjoy a taster session for £49.