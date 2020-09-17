I see that York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has voted to break the law by supporting the Internal Market Bill.
I hope this means that he will never again try to take the moral high ground or complain about criminal activity. He stood with a clear commitment to support the withdrawal agreement, yet within months is voting to do exactly the opposite. He has lost any moral authority and should resign.
Tom Franklin, Frazer Court, York
