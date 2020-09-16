STUDENTS and staff at a secondary school are now self isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.
The pupil, who goes to Outwood Academy secondary school in Easingwold, is off school along with their classmates and two staff.
A spokesman for the trust said: "Due to one of our Year 7 students testing positive for Covid, 17 year 7 students, and 2 staff members, are now self-isolating with our remote learning resources available to students to ensure they do not miss out on their education.
"Throughout the last few months we have worked tirelessly to ensure we have gone above and beyond the official guidance with the safety measures we have implemented across the academy, including sanitiser stations based across the site and PPE available for all staff and students.
"However, despite our best efforts it was always inevitable that issues would arise during this unprecedented time, but we will continue with our work in the academy to ensure that we minimise risk as far as is possible for both staff and students moving forward."
