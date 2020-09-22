THANK YOU for sending us your beautiful new baby photos - keep them coming!

Molly Maitland Erridge

Molly Maitland Erridge was born on May 26 weighing 8lb 14oz at York Hospital to Rod Erridge and Leah Maitland of York. Leah said: "It was quite a lonely time to be pregnant and I was nervous about going into hospital, but it was all worth it when our beautiful daughter arrived. We received excellent care throughout, especially from our wonderful midwife Pam. Huge thanks to the whole team and long live the NHS!"

Freddy Benjamin Stoker

Freddy Benjamin Stoker was born on June 28 at York Hospital weighing 6lb 11oz to Hannah Douglas and Ben Stoker of Acomb, York. Hannah said: "It all happened very quickly. I got to the hospital at 7.30am to where I was sent straight to the delivery ward. Freddy was born at 10.03am. I couldn't have had two better midwives there with me, Hannah and Pheobe - thank you both so much.

"Also a huge thank you to my fiancé Ben, you have been my rock throughout my pregnancy and birth, you are an unbelievable daddy and we love you very much. Also congratulations to our other children, Lacie and Finley who became a big brother and sister too."

Edward Oscar Kay

Edward Oscar Kay was born in Harrogate on May 3 weighing 8lbs 1oz to Laura and Garry Kay of Tockwith. Laura said: "Edward was born two weeks early, just at the beginning of lockdown, becoming a little brother to Sebastian."

Theodore James Hallas

Theodore James Hallas was born on July 7 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 14oz to Emma Seddon and James Hallas of Huntington, York. Emma said: "Theo was born by emergency c-section after 15 hours of labour. Treasured little brother of Holly aged 13."

Phoebe Rose Willoughby

Phoebe Rose Willoughby was born on May 4 in York weighing 7lbs 3oz to Fiona and Mark Willoughby of Woodthorpe, York. Fiona said: "Phoebe was five days overdue and worth the wait. The staff on the labour ward were unbelievable. We had a few complications near the end and we couldn’t have been in safer hands. Forever grateful."

