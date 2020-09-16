AN EAST Yorkshire poultry business poultry has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with its village football team.

Soanes Poultry, in Middleton on the Wolds, has sponsored the East Riding County Premier League side, Middleton Rovers FC and will provide training and kit for the next two seasons.

Middleton Rovers FC is an established, open age men's football team that attracts players from Driffield, Hull, Swanland and Brough. The team's successes include winning the HE Dean Cup in the 2019/20 season.

Football Club Manager, Ian Abbott said: "We are very much focussed on representing our local community in the best possible manner, whilst also providing local players with the opportunity to continue playing 11-a-side football in a competitive setting. This sponsorship has enabled us to buy a new kit and a new tracksuit for all our players. There is a real buzz around the club now and we've had some great pre-season friendlies.

"We've brought in a few new faces and we're hoping to return pay Soanes' support with a successful season."

Soanes Poultry's head of sales and marketing, Ben Lee said: "As one of the area's biggest employers, we like to support community initiatives where we can, so we're very pleased to support the guys at Middleton Rovers FC.

"It's a very exciting time for us as we invest in new ways of promoting the benefits of locally grown chicken bought from local shops and we're delighted that the team will help us to spread the word by having our logo on their playing and training kit.

"We wish them all the best for the new season and look forward to seeing them in action."

Soanes Poultry is a family owned business which has been rearing and preparing chicken since 1947. It employs 120 people and sells its chicken to butchers and independent retailers in Yorkshire and to wholesalers nationwide.