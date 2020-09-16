THREE men were arrested in a North Yorkshire town yesterday (Tuesday) as police seized about 30 wraps of suspected heroin and cash.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team were on proactive patrols in the Montpellier Hill area of Harrogate when they saw what they believed was a drug deal taking place.

After stopping and searching three men, they recovered a large amount of suspected heroin and cash, North Yorkshire Police said.

Three men, aged 37 and two aged 45, were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, the force said, adding that one 45-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property (money).

It said in the region of 30 wraps of suspected heroin, £600 cash and a number of mobile phones and scales have been seized as part of the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal after a member of the public assisted police officers at the scene by pointing out discarded, suspected drugs.

If you believe that is you, officers urge you to call them on 101 and ask for Harrogate CID. Or pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12200161830.

All three suspects have been released while under investigation.

Detective constable Tom Barker, who works on the force’s Operation Expedite team, said: “We continue to focus our efforts on the disruption of County Lines drugs gangs, focusing on safeguarding those most vulnerable in society and making life difficult for the criminals who choose to exploit them. Today’s action is one example of the relentless work going on to target drugs and the misery it brings to our communities. We urge anyone with any information about drug dealing to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously. We will take action.”