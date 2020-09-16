A NORTH Yorkshire road will be closed for "some time" after a serious crash this morning (Wednesday).

It has happened on the B1248 into North Grimston, near Malton. The road is closed in both directions.

North Yorkshire Police's control room said diversions are in place via Langton Road from Norton although it's not suitable for HGVs.

The control room added: "Road will be closed for some time whilst we deal with the incident. Please avoid the area."