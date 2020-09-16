A NORTH Yorkshire road will be closed for "some time" after a serious crash this morning (Wednesday).
It has happened on the B1248 into North Grimston, near Malton. The road is closed in both directions.
North Yorkshire Police's control room said diversions are in place via Langton Road from Norton although it's not suitable for HGVs.
The control room added: "Road will be closed for some time whilst we deal with the incident. Please avoid the area."
Serious RTC on the #B1248 into #NorthGrimston village. Diversions in place via Langton Road from Norton although not suitable for HGVs. Road will be closed for some time whilst we deal. Please avoid the area.
⛔️ ⛔️ U R G E N T ⛔️ ⛔️
The B1248 is closed in both directions @ North Grimston following a serious collision.
Please avoid the area. The road is likely to be closed for some time.
Please bear with us - Further information will be released in due course.
