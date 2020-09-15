NEW coronavirus cases have been confirmed in ten areas of York.
Public Health England (PHE) said the largest number of Covid-19 cases -seven - had been confirmed in Tang Hall.
The next largest number was six, in Heworth North and Stockton, with five confirmed in Haxby.
It said four cases had been confirmed in Holgate West and in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood.
Three cases had been confirmed in the city centre, Osbaldwick, Clifton North, Clifton West and Skelton, and South Bank and Dringhouses.
Other areas in the city are described as having between none and two cases.
The figures were published as it emerged that ten new cases had been confirmed on Tuesday across the whole City of York Council area, taking the total to date to 1,061.
