A GLASS of wine with a meal cost a woman her driving licence, York Magistrates Court heard.
Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said a bus driver was so concerned about bus passenger Jennifer Wilkinson’s behaviour, he contacted police.
He watched as she got into a car at the Monks Cross Park & Ride and drove off on February 20.
Police went to Wilkinson's home. She admitted driving and failed a breath test.
But when police tried to get her to take a second test at Fulford Road Police Station to provide court evidence, she failed to do so.
Wilkinson, 58, of Fox Covert, Huntington, pleaded guilty to failure to take a breath test.
She was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250 with a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs
Defence solicitor Kevin Blount said she had been out for a meal and had had a glass of wine.
Because she suffers from depression and anxiety, she had been too confused and anxious to take the police station test.
She hadn’t deliberately not taken that test, he said.
The roadside one had given a reading of 41 microgams in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Comments are closed on this article.