A FRONTLINE NHS worker has taken to writing pop-up children's books in a bid to help youngsters through the stress of the coronavirus crisis.

Antony Stones, an advanced clinical practitioner at Haxby Surgery, York, has written two children’s book - with a third to follow - to help comfort children who have been affected by lockdown measures and missing out on school.

He said the inspiration for the books came in lockdown as a means of relaxation when times were “very tough” and emotionally draining during March and April.

He said: “I’ve been a frontline NHS worker for the last 14 years, 10 in the ambulance service and the last four as an advanced practitioner in primary care here in York.

“Working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been incredibly stressful, so, as a means of relaxation, I’ve taken to writing and illustrating children’s picture books."

Two of the books are now available on Amazon - ‘Puffin Bill’s Extraordinary Week’ and ‘You’ll Never Fly, Little Rabbit’ - while another will follow soon.

“The idea for the third book came whilst watching our chickens while I had a morning coffee before work one day," said Antony.

He said that he tested out the books on his two daughters, aged six and 10, adding: “My youngest loves the books and would read them while they were still in progress.

“They are perhaps a bit too young for my eldest but she gave me a few pointers, which were very helpful.”

Antony added that he hopes the books will showcase the benefits of relaxation, mindfulnesses and creativity for children when dealing with stress and anxiety.

He said: “Children have really suffered this year, without schools or seeing their friends and being indoors for a long time. We know this has a detrimental effect on their mental health, but these books address such issues and I hope can provide valuable help to any children who need it. And, they are very fun to read.”

To find out more visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Antony-Stones/e/B08CVT3ZP6?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1599491028&sr=1-1.