A RESTAURANT in York city centre, which has been closed since the lockdown, is set to reopen to customers on Thursday (September 17).
Prezzo the Italian restaurant in Clifford Street has been shut since the lockdown began in March, failing to reopen when allowed to by the Government on July 4.
It's sister restaurant in Vangarde Way, reopened its doors a month ago.
The city centre restaurant will be celebrating with some new additions to the menu; a new calamari recipe, four new pizzas (including veggie and vegan options), a new chicken burger, plus new cocktails and coolers.
Karen Jones, Executive Chairman said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo York.
“Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo. Roll on September 17!”
To help keep people safe:
• All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination
• Digital ordering from a smartphone or tablet using the QR code displayed on each table (customers can still order with one of our team if they’d prefer)
• Standard social distancing markers, hand sanitiser units, and posters with Public Health England advice throughout the restaurants
• The restaurants are now cashless. Customers can settle their bill using Apple Pay or Android Pay, contactless or Chip and PIN