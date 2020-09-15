A COVID nurse got the shock of her life when her boyfriend proposed on the day they moved in to their brand new home in North Yorkshire.

Brooke Hampson's boyfriend, Oliver Brown proposed on their first night in their new Charles Church home in Sherburn in Elmet.

“It came as a complete shock,” said Brooke. “We have spoken about getting engaged but with all the associated expenses of buying a house I thought we would wait a while. It was a wonderful surprise.”

Brooke who works for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and lorry driver Oliver have been working long and stressful hours over the past months but were delighted to get their keys to first home at the Prince Regents Court development, which coincided with their third anniversary as a couple.

Brooke said: “As it was our anniversary and we had the keys to our new Fenchurch home, we decided to celebrate the event with a curry and bottle of Moet.

“Oliver said he had a surprise for me in the garage, I actually thought it was a puppy. I was busy looking out of the window when he called my name. I turned around and there he was on one knee with a ring.”

Oliver choose to capture the event on camera and even propped his phone on their welcome box to make sure he got the memorable footage.

The couple are not planning on an immediate wedding but instead to intend to make their mark on their new home first.

“Our dining furniture has already arrived, and we are organising some walk-in wardrobes. But we really want to focus on our outdoor living space. We have many garden ideas including a seated decked area and hot tub,” said Brooke.

Tim Nixon, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver and Brooke to the Charles Church family and wish them a happy and healthy life together.”