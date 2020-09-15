HAVE you been blown away by Channel 5's hit new version of All Creatures Great and Small?

Then you'll love a new website launched by Screen Yorkshire which enables you to explore online all the locations used in shooting the hit series.

And yes, there will be a few surprises. The fictional village of Darrowby, where James, Siegfried and Tristan have their vets' practice, wasn't filmed in Thirsk - base of real-life vet Alf Wight, who wrote the James Herriot books - but in Grassington. It does make a great Darrowby, though.

Other Yorkshire beauty spots and landmarks in the Dales and surrounding valleys that were used when filming the series include Bolton Abbey, Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

The new Filmed in Yorkshire website takes you to an interactive map. Magnifying glass icons show where major film and TV productions - including All Creatures, but also Gentleman Jack, Victoria and Peaky Blinders - were filmed. Click again and you can see locations shots and get more information about what scenes were filmed where.

Locations featured on the site include:

The Devonshire Inn in Grassington, which doubles as Herriot's local, The Drovers Arms, in All Creatures. "The Devonshire on Grassington’s town square really looks the part with its hodge-podge of windows set into a traditional Yorkshire stone facade," says Welcome to Yorkshire.

The Devonshire Inn in Grassington, which doubles as Darrowby's Drovers Arms in All Creatures. Picture: Screen Yorkshire

Malham , the iconic Dales village (with the extraordinary Malham Cove above) which has been used as one of the filming locations for All Creatures. "The dramatic limestone pavement just above Malham Cove is also a recognisable location from productions such as Wuthering Heights, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and The Trip," Screen Yorkshire says.

Malham Cove. Picture: Hannah Stockdale

Ripon racecourse . The racecourse appears in a scene in tonight's Episode 3 of All Creatures when Siegfried Farnon attends to an injured race horse.

Victoria Pendleton (right) at Ripon Racecourse in 2015. The course features in tonight's episode of All Creatures. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate, which made an atmospheric location for a crucial scene in Gentleman Jack. " Overlooked by York Minster, (the church) sits just behind Goodramgate, one of York’s busiest shopping streets, but you could walk down it several times and still miss the unassuming 18th-century archway that serves as its entranceway," Screen Yorkshire says. "It was in this secluded enclave that trailblazing Halifax industrialist Anne Lister (played by Suranne Jones) sealed her union with her lover Anne Walker (played by Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle) – replicating a real-life act that actually took place at Holy Trinity Church in 1834."

Suranne Jones during filming of Gentleman Jack at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate

Fairfax House in Castlegate, York. "This classic Georgian townhouse in the heart of York has hosted many period productions and was used in the BBC’s historical drama Gentleman Jack for interior shots of Vere Cameron’s house," Screen Yorkshire says.

Fairfax House

Duncombe Park , near Helmsley. The famous grounds include a National Nature Reserve, a yew tree tunnel and level terraces with sweeping views over the Rye valley, dotted with classical temples. "There’s even a scented ‘secret garden’, which made it an ideal filming location for the new The Secret Garden (2020) film adaptation, starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters," Screen Yorkshire says. "The 450-acre estate stood in for the fictional Misselthwaite Manor, where protagonist Mary Lennox gets sent to live with her uncle."

Screen Yorkshire, which financed the new production of All Creatures Great And Small, launched the new website today, to take advantage of the huge popularity of the show.

The organisation hopes that, as well as fans of the programme looking at the locations online, the website might help encourage tourists to visit - giving Yorkshire's (and York's) tourist industry a much-needed boost.

"We’ve had to move fast to get this new site up and running, but there’s never been a more important time to drive new business to the region," said Screen Yorkshire chief executive Sally Joynson.

"We want to do our bit to help Yorkshire’s visitor economy and where better to start than with some of the fantastic locations which appear on our screens and are open to the public?"

Film and TV are big-budget industries in Yorkshire, with budgets for high-end TV dramas and feature films averaging between £10m and £20m per project. Recent productions filmed in the region with Screen Yorkshire’s support include: All Creatures Great and Small, The Duke, Gentleman Jack, The English Game, Downton Abbey, Ali & Ava, Peaky Blinders, Ackley Bridge, Emmerdale, Last Tango In Halifax, Victoria and Official Secrets.

But screen tourism is also big business. On-screen locations are frequently cited as an important reason for people to visit. "Productions filmed in Yorkshire appear on screens in both the UK and across the world, and although domestic and international travel opportunities are limited at the moment, we hope this new site will lay the foundations for more visitors in the months and years ahead,’’ said Sally.

Filming of All Creatures brought huge excitement to the Dales village of Grassington, admits Kate Midgley of Grassington Chamber of Trade. “Grassington was delighted to be chosen to be the new Darrowby," she said. "Grassington like many other towns and villages has seen a drop in footfall over the last few years, and businesses have been affected, more so with the impact of Covid 19.

"Therefore, the launch of All Creatures Great and Small and this website is perfectly timed to showcase our beautiful village and the surrounding area and encourage visitors to discover it for themselves”.