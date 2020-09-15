The BELLS of York Minster has been rung to mark the death of the cathedral's cat.
Gerald, a six-year-old Bengal, had become a familiar sight in the area since he moved to York in 2017.
Owner Justine Spencer said she had received messages from across the world from visitors who had seen him patrolling the tourist attraction.
The Dean of York gave permission for Gerald to be buried in Dean's Park beside the cathedral.
Ms Spencer, who lives in Chapter House Street, said her family had brought Gerald and his brother Donald to York as kittens when they moved from London in 2017.
She said: "Gerald made friends both locally and from all around the world in just three years."
Gerald was found dead near St Michael le Belfrey Church, adjacent to the Minster, on Monday.
It is not known how he died.
