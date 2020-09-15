A MAJOR road in York has reopened following a police incident earlier today.
The A1237 outer ring road, near Rawcliffe Park and Ride, was closed both ways for around an hour as police dealt with a distressed girl.
North Yorkshire Police said: "A North Yorkshire Police PCSO on patrol came across a woman in distress on a bridge over the A1237 near Nether Poppleton, just before 1pm today.
"The road was closed while officers spoke to the woman.
"She came down safely at 1.30pm and was taken to a place of safety to receive the support she needs. We're grateful for the patience of motorists while we worked at the scene to keep everyone safe."
The road has now reopened
