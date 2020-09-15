POLICE have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the alleged theft of a wallet in York.
The incident occurred between 10am and 10.20am on September 7.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened on a number 20 bus from Earswick to Monks Cross and involved the suspect, a man with grey beard, entering the number 20 bus and sitting where the victim, a man in his 60s, had vacated his seat.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he might have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1501 S. Bannister or email Stephen.bannister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote reference number NYP-07072020-0376 when passing on information.
