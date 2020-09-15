NEW jobs are up for grabs at a pizza delivery chain which has branches in York.
Domino’s Pizza are aiming to create 5,000 jobs across the UK following a boost in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company, whose branches include those in Hull Road, Acomb and at Clifton Moor, is also planning to create 1,000 apprenticeship positions under the Government’s new Kickstart scheme.
Those who do well will be given the opportunity to apply for permanent roles following a six-month placement.
The roles will include pizza chefs, customer service workers and delivery drivers.
These are in addition to the 6,000 jobs Domino’s said it has created since the start of the pandemic.
The announcements follows similar moves at supermarkets, online retailers and courier firms, who have all increased their workforces due to surging demand during the pandemic.
As reported by The Press yesterday, a range of new roles are also being created by Tokyo Industries as it prepares to launch a new tearoom, cocktail bar and restaurant in the former Carluccio's in St Helen's Square in York.
The roles will be advertised at https://www.dominosrecruitment.co.uk
Job hunters in York can also find vacancies here.
