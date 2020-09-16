The Press headline announcing ‘York’s famous panto takes to the road’ (September 14) is wrong. The famous panto was the one written and directed by, and starring Berwick Kaler. That famous panto was thrown away by the Theatre Royal management after 40 very successful years!
This same management is now trying to ride on the nationwide reputation of Berwick’s panto in order to make some money. For those of us who have been fans for many years- we know better! For shame, Theatre Royal. Your pale imitation fools nobody who knows the truth.
Megan Taylor, Copmanthorpe