NEXT week marks six months since the UK went into lockdown- and so much has happened since then.

From pub closures to toilet paper shortages, so many coronavirus-related incidents dominated headlines.

It’s been a frightening and uncertain time for many, but others have used the last few months to do something positive for their local community.

Let’s take a look back at some of the most notable York headlines of the previous six months.

Panic buyers stripped the shelves bare

When coronavirus cases began to surge and greater lockdown restrictions were imposed in March, Brits started to stockpile supplies.

Pasta and toilet roll were some of the most sought after items and shelves in supermarkets across the country were often stripped of these items.

(Facebook/Dawn Bilbrough)

Dawn Bilbrough, a critical care nurse from York, made national headlines after posting a tearful video to Facebook.

She went shopping after a 48 hour shift, to find the supermarket devoid of fruit and vegetables.

In the video she said: “I just don’t know how I’m supposed to stay healthy when people are just stripping the shelves of basic foods.



“You just need to stop it- it’s people like me who will be looking after you when you’re at your lowest.”

Dawn spoke to the York Press and said: “I think I was just shocked, I wasn’t expecting it. I was totally overwhelmed by the whole situation.

“Then the fear just started to kick in. It’s a natural response to be fearful right now.

“I just felt like I was being dragged into the mass anxiety that’s happening at the moment.”

People from York raised money

Harry and Joe Holland raised over £2000 (Photo: Just Giving/ Jane Holland)

Who can forget when war veteran, 99-year-old Tom Moore, raised over £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps around his garden?

He wasn’t the only Brit with good intentions- many people across the UK decided to follow in his footsteps and begin their own fundraiser.

Two York brothers were so inspired by Captain Tom Moore that they decided to take on their own physical challenge.

Harry and and Joe Holland ran 88 miles in 30 days and managed to raise over £2000 for NHS charities.

They were even nominated for a Community Pride award by their mum, Jane Holland.

She told the York Press: “They had lots of community support and friends and family came to cheer them on on their final laps.

“They have made so many people proud, especially me and their dad.”

Pubs reopened

(Credit: Google Maps)

Many pub-goers were dismayed when the government announced that pubs must close to control the coronavirus spread, at the end of March.

However, on the 4th of July pubs could open their doors once again- but there were stricter social distancing measures in place.

Maggie Anderton, landlady of The Black Swan Inn on Peasholme Green, spoke to the York Press before opening day.

Tables in the pub were moved at least one metre apart and sanitiser stations were placed by the toilets and building entrances.

Maggie said the previous months had been “tough” but was “grateful for the support from the government” during lockdown.

We clapped for the NHS

Did you clap for carers at 8pm on Thursday during lockdown?

This heart-warming event took place in March and people across the UK clapped on their doorsteps and gardens as a symbol of their support to care staff and NHS frontline workers.

The people of York and North Yorkshire were no exception, as they applauded in the streets.

(Twitter/@Osbaldwick_Prim)

Staff and students from Osbaldwick Primary school in York even took part in the clapping event, posting a video to social media.

(Twitter/@jcj_jackson)

York resident, Jo Jackson, also showed her support on social media and showed her neighbours applauding in the street.

We all started baking

With schools closed and furlough schemes in place, people had a lot more time on their hands during lockdown.

Many used this free time to perfect their baking skills and our social media feeds were filled with (sometimes dubious) attempts at baking a banana loaf.

(Facebook/@TheGreatLockdownBakeOff)

In York, a group of friends took this one step further and launched ‘The Great Lockdown Bake Off’- this was a weekly contest where people post pictures of their bakes for people to vote on.

Hannah Harkus from Acomb told the York Press that she and her friends thought of the idea after cancelling a trip to Liverpool during lockdown.

Participants made everything from cakes to quiches and used the page as “light-hearted” space to have fun.

What are your most memorable moments from lockdown? Let us know in the comments.