POLICE are searching for a wanted woman who has been recalled to prison due to her behaviour since her release.
Michaela Allan, 30, was released from HMP Low Newton on August 21, having been jailed for fraud.
However, since then she has failed to attend appointments, and displayed poor behaviour. She is also wanted by North Yorkshire Police on suspicion of shop theft.
She has no fixed address, but has links to York and is believed to be in the city.
Anyone who sees Allan, or knows where she is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200159062.
