YORK Gin has strengthened its team with Adam Cook joining as the new sales manager.
Adam who hopes to introduce York Gin to a wider audience has long been part of the county’s thriving gin industry having been Masons’ first full-time employee, contributing to the growth of Yorkshire’s first craft gin company.
In 2018, Adam joined Sloemotion to help develop the brand, leading the field sales team and significantly broadening the availability of their products.
Adam said: "I've admired the York Gin brand since it appeared back in 2018. As a true Yorkie, I’ve kept a keen eye on the company as it proudly represents the city on the world stage. The fantastic gins are rightly winning international gold medals, most recently two golds in New York. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join a company whose ethos is to produce the best-quality gin while being as eco-friendly as possible, treating their people well as a Living Wage employer, and representing my home city so well.
"With ambitious future plans in the pipeline, York Gin is a positive and ambitious company to join. I’m delighted to now be part of the team and I’m looking forward to introducing York Gin to the wider audience it deserves."
Pete McNichol, co-founder and sales director of York Gin, said: "We’ve all known Adam for years – he really is Mr Yorkshire gin! He’s a brilliant guy to work with – hugely knowledgeable about gin and the licensed trade, he has loads of experience and he’s just a great person to have around. He’s a real asset to the York Gin Company and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him on board."