YORK'S triannual Antique Home and Vintage Fair returns to York Racecourse this Sunday with health and safety the top priority.

Operating as an indoor and outdoor market, organisers have made several changes to their plans to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

There will be more outside stalls, increased space between inside stalls and widened walkways to ensure comfort and safety whilst browsing.

The toilets will be looked after by a specialist cleaning team plus a one-way system and improved visitor controls will be in place throughout the day.

“We’re working hard to ensure the safety of all our stall holders and visitors,” said event manager, Richard Cawood. “We will require everyone on-site to social distance, and face coverings must be worn inside our buildings. Visitors must sanitise their hands at regular intervals and will be encouraged to ask before touching any items.”

The fair will be among the first to operate in the region following this summer’s lockdown. Similar events have taken place in the south of England, attracting hundreds of buyers all hungry to secure a bargain.

The fair is open to the public on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

Adult entry is £3 and accompanied children under 16 years are free of charge.

Under the latest rules, all visitors will have to provide their details for the NHS test and trace scheme.

For more information visit: www.antiquefairyork.com