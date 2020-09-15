CITY leaders are joining forces with businesses and training providers to support people through the challenges posed by the coronarivus.

Plans for a new City Skills and Employment Board to help residents and businesses in York to manage the economic impact of Coronavirus is being considered on September 22.

The plans have been drawn up in response to the emerging impact of the pandemic on the city’s economy.

They also recognise that the city’s current skills and employment offer – which is based on very high levels of employment – will not be sufficient to address the acute needs and increased demand expected over the next 12 to18 months.

Under the plans, the new City Skills and Employment Board will include representatives from York Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, York Professionals (business support network), vocational training providers, private sector training and skills providers, TUC, Jobcentre Plus and Department for Work and Pensions, as well as from City of York Council.

Board members will be asked to oversee the creation of a new Adult Learning and Skills Strategy to set out how York can develop skills and employment opportunities that support a sustained economic recovery.

The proposals will be considered by Councillor Andrew Waller, executive eember for economy and strategic planning (including responsibility for skills) at a decision session on September 22.

Cllr Waller said: “Given the economic situation, it is important that the city works together so that there are the resources for skills, and retraining for all who will need it in the future.”