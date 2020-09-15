A NEW drive-in cinema is coming to Elvington Airfield near York this weekend.
The pop-up cinema, featuring a series of outdoor screenings, will be the first ever launched by the AA.
AA’s Getaway Vol 1: The Drive-In will offer a selection of award-winning films - a space chase with Guardians of the Galaxy, a thrilling heist with Baby Driver and, for members, the chance to see the epic contest of Le Mans ’66.
Guests will be able to choose from four afternoon and evening screenings on Friday and Sunday. There will also be two additional screenings exclusive to AA members on Saturday, with free tickets being offered on a first-come first-served basis.
All screenings will be presented with social distancing measures in place and in order to create the ultimate viewing experience, organisers will be limiting the number of vehicles at each venue and projecting the films onto three giant backlit LED screens.
Each vehicle will also be provided with a high-quality remote sound system and independent local food and drink will be available to order direct to cars, contact-free.
Tickets are £30 per vehicle (plus booking fee) and are available at: https://www.theaa.com/about-us/aa-getaway.
