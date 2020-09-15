TWO people were arrested after a man had to be rescued from the river Ouse in York.
All three emergency services were involved in the rescue at about 8.20pm last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Huntington were called to reports of someone in the river.
North Yorkshire Police said one man was safely retrieved from the water and two people were arrested.
A spokesman said: "Drink was clearly a factor but everyone involved, including the attending officers, safe and well."
