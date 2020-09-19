Rio is an 11-year-old Akita and is what the saying 'gentle giant' was invented for. He’s a sweet old man and really deserves a loving home.

He first came to the York RSPCA animal home in appalling condition, with large patches of sore skin and missing fur.

Despite being mistreated in the past he is one of the most gentle and sweet natured of dogs.

After such a terrible life before being rescued Rio really does deserve to be in a loving new home, he really will make the most fantastic best friend.

Unfortunately due to his age Rio does suffer quite badly with arthritis in hips and his back, for which he is on pain medication.

As an older gent he’s not really looking for a home where he will be taken on long walks, as the most he can manage is 15 minutes - he gets three 15 minute walks each day.

He really enjoys his little adventures out and about and makes the most of every minute.

Rio will need to be the only pet in the home as he does not like to be around other dogs.

Sadly we thought Rio had found his forever home, but unfortunately due to being unable to cope with the slippery floors he is now back with us at the Animal Home patiently waiting for another chance.

If you think that could be you, and you would be interested in adopting Rio, you can find out more here

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundrends of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk