BOSSES at York tourism management organisation Make It York have admitted they will have to “streamline the business” as a result of Covid.
During lockdown, about 30 per cent of the organisation's staff were placed on furlough.
"We have not made anybody redundant," said Make It York managing director Sean Bullick. "But we will be looking at various ways of streamlining the business. Streamlining costs will be a priority."
Asked whether that meant that some jobs could be at risk going forward, he said: "Make It York’s revenues have been hit very hard by Covid. This means we have to, and are, looking very closely at all elements of the cost base. I can’t comment further until the necessary detailed decisions have been made."
Make It York, which is owned and funded by City of York Council, was set up in 2015 to handle tourism, the marketing and promotion of York, and the city's economic development.
It is preparing a post-Covid recovery strategy for the city with partner organisations including the city council, and last week announced a series of autumn and Christmas events for York, which are expected to go ahead despite new, stricter rules on social gatherings.
Mt Bullick was appointed managing director of the organisation in November 2018. In June 2019, he announced a 'major shake-up', which led to four members of staff being made redundant.
