IKE the labrador had a lucky escape after falling ten feet down an embankment in North Yorkshire.
Firefighters were called in to help rescue the stranded pet who had snuck through a fence and fallen approximately ten feet down an embankment into the Skipton canal and was unable to get back out.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 12:41pm and used a triple extension ladder and rope packs to rescue Ike and return him to his owner.
A spokesman said: "After an extremely quiet few weeks. We recieved a call out for a dog stuck in the canal. Fortunately he had only dropped on to a ledge.
"One dog happily reunited with his owner. We don't know who was happier our firefighter or the dog."