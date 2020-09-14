A NEW restaurant is all set to open in York this week.

Estabulo, a Brazilian bar and grill, which already has outlets in Leeds, Harrogate and Beverley, is to opening to walk-in diners from Friday (September 18) and for bookings from Monday (September 21).

They are opening at Vangarde shopping park in the old Giraffe building opposite the foodhall entrance to M&S.

The steak restaurant uses the Brazilian Gaúcho’s method of cooking which involves skewering the meat which is then cooked slowly on open flames and served at the table, straight from the grill. You can eat as much or as little as you like.

They also have vegetarian, vegan, halal and fish dishes on offer. All the meat is sourced from Yorkshire suppliers.

The restaurant will be open Monday - Saturday noon until 10pm and on Sunday from noon to 9pm.

Lawrence Hannah, the agents acting for the landlord, said Estabulo will provide “a healthy diversity in what was previously a run of national restaurants” at the shopping park.

The restaurant offers “a service of eight cuts of meat for lunch and 15 cuts of meat for dinner, unlimited sides, gourmet salad bar and Brazilian hot buffet all for a fixed price”.

James Woodard, at Hartnell Taylor Cook, the agents for Vangarde, said the site was now able to attract interesting regional operators.

Miles Lawrence, the spokesman for Lawrence Hannah, said: “Regional operators now represent by far the most exciting options for landlords. With this in mind, we were delighted to secure Estabulo who is well-loved throughout the region.”

Giraffe closed in June last year having opened in 2014, after parent company, Boparan Restaurant Group - went into a proposed Company Voluntary Arrangement to save it from collapse.