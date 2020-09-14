RESIDENTS across North Yorkshire will be teaming up with police at locations across the county tomorrow to help reduce speeding in their communities.

Eighteen Community Speeds Watch groups are so far confirmed for deployment, along side the safety camera van fleet and roads policing officers from North Yorkshire Police.

It comes as speeds of 63mph have been recorded in a 30mph village near Scarborough and 76mph in a 40mph zone in Wharram le Street, Ryedale.

North Yorkshire Police said the speeds are so serious that both motorists will be dealt with in court.

Tomorrow’s deployment of Community Speed Watch groups will be the biggest of the year, and will mark Project EDWARD – a Europe-wide road safety initiative to highlight and prevent road deaths.

Jamie Smith, of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau, said: “Speeds of 60mph-plus through 30mph communities are unbelievably irresponsible, and clearly highlight that we need to continue doing everything we can to prevent them.

“If a child was to run into the road or a vehicle was to unexpectedly pull out of junction, the outcome would be unthinkable.

He added: “Like us, residents are all too aware of these dangers and are fed up of motorists tearing through their communities and putting lives at risk.

“Community Speed Watch group do a very important job and we’re extremely grateful to everyone who gives up their time to support this valued work.

“We bring together police resources, tactics and teams along side these groups to pack a real punch against speeding and other dangerous road use.”

The Community Speed Watch groups confirmed for deployment at the time of writing are: Romanby, Scotton, Tockwith, Briggswath, Tholthorpe, Embsay, Eggborough, Hellifield, Osgodby, Seamer, Weaverthorpe, Melsonby, Hovingham, Allerston, Hampsthwaite, Tunstall, Sheriff Hutton, Cononley

The groups have equipment to monitor speeds and deter speeding, and they also work with police to pass on information which could see drivers being prosecuted.

The Community Speed Watch deployments run along side another major roads policing operation in North Yorkshire this week.

Traffic police will be inspecting hundreds of vehicles on North Yorkshire’s key routes during an operation to target unroadworthy vehicles.

They will also be on the lookout for other hazards, such as driving while using a mobile or under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt, tailgating and uninsured vehicles.