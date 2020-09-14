CALLING all would-be designers and craftsmen - could you design an eye-catching collection box for York's central library?
Bosses at Explore York are looking for an 'imaginative, eye-catching' free-standing box - and are inviting York people to submit their designs by October 10. The prize for the winning design? You'll be able to see your collection box every time you visit the library - and you'll also get a free lunch for two at York Explore’s café.
Donations are hugely important to Explore, the not-for-profit organisation which runs all the city's libraries and the city archives, said Explore chief executive Fiona Williams. "All money received is used to improve what Explore offers, from buying additional books and e-library items, to offering more and better activities and events for children and adults."
So the designer of the winning box will also know they're making a small but real contribution to keeping the city's libraries going...
Judging will be based solely on the design. "But if entrants wish to be involved in the construction then they should state this on their entry," Fiona said. "Designers will need to provide full details of how the donations box will be constructed and installed."
If you are planning to enter, your design should be:
- free standing on the floor at an accessible height
- mostly made from sustainable materials
- able to be secured in place
Finished designs should be submitted by email to contact@exploreyork.org.uk or handed in at York Explore, Library Square, Museum Street, York YO1 7DS by midnight on October 10. Photos of the winning design with the designer's name will be published on Explore’s website