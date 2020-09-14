The new reigning Miss York has visited businesses in her hometown to learn about the challenges they’re facing in attracting new people to the historic city.

Elizabeth Martin, a graduate of politics and modern history, is part of a new wave of

highly-educated contestants in the Miss England competition, following on from current Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee, a practicing doctor.

Elizabeth, 21, said: “York is a stunning city, full of quirky independents, family-run businesses and local gems. It’s crowned by its historical charm, but it’s bricks-and-mortar character comes from these small businesses.

“The current climate has hit these the hardest - and with little real investment currently from the government into historical cities like York, both local people and tourists are suffering.

“Come and visit our beautiful city. Explore our businesses. Support our local industry in the city centre.”

Last week, Elizabeth met dozens of owners and their customers as she re-explored the historic city of York where she was born and raised.

Alongside more iconic attractions like Betty’s of York, the world-famous tea rooms, she also visited independent retailers in Fossgate, and Bishopthorpe Road - voted Britain’s Best High Street in 2015.

She also met local residents and tourists - many of whom grabbed photos with her as she chatted to business owners and visitors to the city.

Elizabeth will be competing on behalf of York in the Miss England Finals, with the date being announced on September 15.

“I’m extremely touched to be able to represent such a beautiful and community-led city in the competition. I hope that others across the country will be able to share in my love for York and it’s small businesses.”

You can find out more information about the Miss England competition on its website www.missengland.info and about visiting York at www.visityork.org .