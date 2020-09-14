AN EAST Yorkshire distillery has secured vegan accreditation for four of its Yorkshire Tonics.
Raisthorpe Distillery has won the certified vegan status for its citrus, apple and elderflower, skinny and premium tonics from BeVeg, the leading vegan certification network.
Based at Thixendale in the Yorkshire Wolds, Raisthorpe’s mixers are made by blending local water with natural citrus and fruity botanicals and quassia, rather than traditional quinine.
Operations director Oliver Medforth said: “The pandemic helped to increase awareness of how food and drink is produced with consumers seeking out natural ingredients.
"Our vegan tonics are produced on the farm in East Yorkshire using natural, non-animal derived, products and this certification provides independent assurance of their vegan credentials. We’re delighted that now everyone can enjoy the sharp, crisp flavours of our tonics.”
Available as 200ml or 500 ml size bottles, the Yorkshire Tonics are available online or from independent retailers and delis, farm shops. They are also available in a gift box set, with a ‘gin wheel’ to help consumers pair them with their favourite spirit.