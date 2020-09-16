THE former landlord of The Stone Roses Bar has been banned from the roads because he drove after drinking in the pub.

Ricky Lee Bray, 51, was twice the legal alcohol limit when police stopped him in Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, York, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.

Officers had been on the look-out for him because they had received a tip-off that he was drink driving.

Bray, who gave his address as The Stone Roses, King Street, central York, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Representing himself in court, he said: “I am thoroughly sorry about it.

“I have absolutely no excuse. I am upset and embarrassed.”

He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

It was Bray’s second appearance before York Magistrates’ Court.

In 2008, he was ordered to pay a total of £765 in a fine, costs and statutory surcharge after admitting breaching licensing law by selling drinks after hours.

Ms Reeve said a member of the public told police on February 19 this year that Bray had been drinking in The Stone Roses before they saw him getting into a vehicle.

Police spotted Bray in Boroughbridge Road and gave him a breath test.

The reading was 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Bray told the bench sentencing him for drink driving he had been going through a difficult time with a separation and a family death.

Bray was in charge of the pub from 2004 to 2018 when he resigned as its director. Its current director is Greg Bray.

The Stone Roses Bar celebrated its 15th anniversary last year.

It briefly closed its doors in January 2019, but reopened after thousands of people signed a petition supporting its licence application.

North Yorkshire Police opposed the application.