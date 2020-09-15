Being appalled by the government’s decision to unilaterally break an international agreement - the EU Withdrawal Bill - has nothing to do with whether you voted Remain or Leave, Conservative, Labour or Liberal Democrat.
Can you imagine the anger in the UK if the EU had ever made a unilateral amendment? One of the pillars of democracy is the respect for and adherence to the law. You cannot partially abide by the law, like you cannot be partially pregnant.
As several ex-PMs have said, to take this action will show that we are ‘distrustful’ and jeopardise future negotiations with other countries, especially trade deals. The fact that this proposed amendment could jeopardise the fragile Good Friday Agreement also makes it dangerous.
Helen Webster, Main Street, Fulford
